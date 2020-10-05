NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

President Trump has alarmed Jewish leaders and others with remarks that appeared to endorse "racehorse theory" -- the idea that selective breeding can improve a country's performance, which American eugenicists and German Nazis used in the last century to buttress their goals of racial purity.





"You have good genes, you know that, right?" Trump told a mostly white crowd of supporters in Bemidji, Minn., on Sept. 18. "You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn't it? Don't you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we're so different? You have good genes in Minnesota."





Rabbi Mark Diamond, a senior lecturer on Jewish studies at Loyola Marymount University, was stunned.





"To hear these remarks said at a rally in an election campaign for the presidency is beyond reprehensible," said Diamond, the former executive vice president of the Board of Rabbis of Southern California.





"This is at the heart of Nazi ideology... This has brought so much tragedy and destruction to the Jewish people and to others. It's actually hard to believe in 2020 we have to revisit these very dangerous theories."