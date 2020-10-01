October 1, 2020
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Trump blames low-income people, minorities for 'ruining' suburbia (MAYA KING and LAURA BARRÓN-LÓPEZ, 10/01/2020, Politico)
"By the way, just so we can get this straight, 30 percent of the people in the suburbs are low-income people. Thirty percent of the people in the suburbs are minorities. And so we're ruining this American dream for everybody," Trump said.
To Donald's credit: he realizes the only reason to support him is racism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 1, 2020 11:10 PM