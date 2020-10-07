October 7, 2020
NO ONE EVER CONFUSED HIM WITH W:
Trump's antibody treatment was tested using cells originally derived from an abortion (Antonio Regalado, October 7, 2020, MIT Technology Review)
This week, President Donald Trump extolled the cutting-edge coronavirus treatments he received as "miracles coming down from God." If that's true, then God employs cell lines derived from human fetal tissue.The emergency antibody that Trump received last week was developed with the use of a cell line originally derived from abortion tissue, according to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the company that developed the experimental drug.
He'd eat a baby if he thought it would help him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 7, 2020 6:05 PM