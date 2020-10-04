MURDER, INC.:

Mr. Trump received a positive result on Thursday evening before making an appearance on Fox News in which he didn't reveal those results. Instead, he confirmed earlier reports that one of his top aides had tested positive for coronavirus and mentioned the second test he had taken that night for which he was awaiting results.





"I'll get my test back either tonight or tomorrow morning," Mr. Trump said during the interview. CBS News first reported that by that point, Mr. Trump had received a positive result on a rapid test. At 1 a.m. on Friday, the president tweeted that he indeed had tested positive. [...]





As the virus spread among the people closest to him, Mr. Trump also asked one adviser not to disclose results of their own positive test. "Don't tell anyone," Mr. Trump said, according to a person familiar with the conversation.





Mr. Trump and his top advisers also aimed to keep such a close hold on the early positive results that his campaign manager, Bill Stepien, didn't know that Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest White House aides, had tested positive on Thursday morning until news reports later that evening, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Trump campaign said Friday evening that Mr. Stepien had tested positive.





The initial secrecy within Mr. Trump's inner circle has created a sense of anxiety within the West Wing. Publicly, the White House has issued evolving and contradictory statements about the president's health that has some officials worried about their own credibility.





"I'm glued to Twitter and TV because I have no official communication from anyone in the West Wing," an administration official said.



