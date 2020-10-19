October 19, 2020
MIGHT REQUIRE MORE THAN HATING BLACK WOMEN?:
Minnesota shows few signs of flipping -- despite Trump's best efforts (DAVID SIDERS, 10/14/2020, Politico)
Donald Trump has fixated on Minnesota since his narrow loss to Hillary Clinton there four years ago. But with less than a month until the election, his prospects there are dimming.Joe Biden's polling lead remains solid. Even after heavy campaign spending and recent visits to the state by the president and top surrogates, Biden was running ahead of Trump by more than 9 percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average."I haven't heard from anyone on the Republican side who's to some degree confident," said Michael Brodkorb, a former deputy chair of the Minnesota Republican Party. [...][B]iden is now carrying both of those groups -- whites by 2 points and independents by 20 percentage points, according to a CBS News/YouGov survey. Even among whites without college degrees, Trump's most reliable demographic, Biden has cut sharply into Trump's lead, according to the poll.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 19, 2020 12:00 AM