MIGHT REQUIRE MORE THAN HATING BLACK WOMEN?:

Donald Trump has fixated on Minnesota since his narrow loss to Hillary Clinton there four years ago. But with less than a month until the election, his prospects there are dimming.





Joe Biden's polling lead remains solid. Even after heavy campaign spending and recent visits to the state by the president and top surrogates, Biden was running ahead of Trump by more than 9 percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.





"I haven't heard from anyone on the Republican side who's to some degree confident," said Michael Brodkorb, a former deputy chair of the Minnesota Republican Party. [...]



