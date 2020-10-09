LET THE AIRLINES DIE:

The idea was first pioneered by Elon Musk in the early 2010s. In 2014, venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar founded Hyperloop One with the goal to bring Musk's idea to life. Hyperloop One completed its first full-scale test in Nevada in 2017. The same year, the "Virgin" logo was plastered onto the startup, followed by a $50 million investment by Virgin Group and the appointment of Branson as the company's chairman.





"It could be make a big difference in the future," said Branson.





Multiple hyperloop systems are being developed around the world, including Canada, India and Spain.





Construction of Virgin's West Virginia certification center and test track is set to begin in 2022 on the site of a formal coal mine in the state's Tucker and Grant Counties, the company said. Commercial operations are expected to start by 2030.