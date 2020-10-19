October 19, 2020
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Biden would revamp fraying intel community (NATASHA BERTRAND and KYLE CHENEY, 10/19/2020, Politico)
President Donald Trump was in the middle of receiving a highly classified briefing on Afghanistan at his New Jersey golf club when he suddenly craved a malted milkshake."Does anyone want a malt?" he asked the senior defense and intelligence officials gathered around him, an august group that included the head of the CIA's Special Activities Center, which is responsible for covert operations and paramilitary operations. "We have the best malts, you have to try them," Trump insisted, as he beckoned a waiter into the room where code-word classified intelligence was being discussed.The malt episode, which took place a few months after Trump took office in 2017, became legendary inside the CIA, said three former officials. It was seen as an early harbinger of Trump's disinterest in intelligence, which would later be borne out by the new president's notorious resistance to reading his classified daily briefing, known as the PDB, and his impatience with the briefers, current and former officials said.
