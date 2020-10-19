LAUGHINGSTOCK:

President Donald Trump was in the middle of receiving a highly classified briefing on Afghanistan at his New Jersey golf club when he suddenly craved a malted milkshake.





"Does anyone want a malt?" he asked the senior defense and intelligence officials gathered around him, an august group that included the head of the CIA's Special Activities Center, which is responsible for covert operations and paramilitary operations. "We have the best malts, you have to try them," Trump insisted, as he beckoned a waiter into the room where code-word classified intelligence was being discussed.



