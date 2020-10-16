October 16, 2020
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Trump appears to earnestly share satirical website's take on Twitter (QUINT FORGEY, 10/16/2020, Politico)
President Donald Trump on Friday shared a story from a known news satire website seemingly in earnest, using the fake report to blast Twitter's handling of dubious allegations against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.The story tweeted by the president early Friday morning was published by The Babylon Bee -- which bills itself online as "the world's best satire site" -- and stated that Twitter had "shut down its entire social network" Thursday to stop the spread of negative news about Biden.
To be fair, the Bee is no funnier than Rudy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 16, 2020 7:57 AM