JUST ANOTHER lEFTIST ANTI-SEMITE...:

A leader of a major Hasidic sect denounced protests earlier this month where local Orthodox Jews voiced their anger at lockdown measures targeting their neighborhoods.





Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, leader of a faction of the Satmar Hasidic community based in Kiryas Joel, a Hasidic enclave in New York's Orange County, denounced the protests Tuesday at an event in Borough Park, the Brooklyn neighborhood where the protests took place.





"None of you should be seen at these protests," Teitelbaum told the crowd, according to BoroPark24. "Praise unto the person who doesn't follow in the ways of evil."



