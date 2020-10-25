October 25, 2020
JOE'S BEST DEBATE ANSWER:
Alternative energy stocks are on a tear and there's more upside ahead, says JPMorgan (Pippa Stevens, 10/25/20, CNBC)
Alternative energy stocks, including those focused on solar, are on a tear this year due to falling costs as well as optimism around supportive policies from a Biden administration, and JPMorgan believes there's more upside ahead."Long-term fundamentals for the overall space remain compelling, and we think the industry is more suited to long-term investors than at any prior time during our coverage," the firm said in a recent note to clients.JPMorgan noted that the stocks in its alternative energy coverage universe have gained, on average, more than 130% this year compared with the S&P 500′s roughly 7% rise. Still, the firm said the risk-reward continues to look favorable, especially for companies involved in distributed power generation.
Just tax the bejeebies out of fossil fuels.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 25, 2020 12:00 AM