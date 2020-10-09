"I'VE GOT NOTHING AND I'M AFRAID TO TELL BROKE-AHONTAS":

Republicans had long hoped the report, led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, would be a bombshell containing revelations about what they allege were serious abuses by the Obama administration and intelligence community probing for connections between President Trump and Russia.





"This is the nightmare scenario. Essentially, the year and a half of arguably the number one issue for the Republican base is virtually meaningless if this doesn't happen before the election," a GOP congressional aide told Axios.





Barr has made clear that they should not expect any further indictments or a comprehensive report before Nov. 3, our sources say.





The Justice Department declined to comment. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.