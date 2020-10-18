IT'S OUR PARTY, NOT HIS:

The single largest segment of Trump's base admits they have become embarrassed by his actions (TOM BOGGIONI, OCTOBER 18, 2020, Raw Story)

According to a report from MSNBC, the single largest segment of Donald Trump's base -- non-college-educated white men -- are fleeing the president's camp at an alarming rate and admitting that they have become embarrassed by his actions and his bullying.





In interviews with MSNBC's Liz Plank, many stated that they are remaining in the Republican Party -- or called themselves "recovering Republicans' -- but added they want nothing to do with the current top of the ticket.



