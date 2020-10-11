October 11, 2020
IT'S JUST POLITICS, JAKE:
Republicans Call D.C. Circuit|Nominations 'Court-Packing' ((RYAN ABBOTT, 10/30/13, CN)
Republicans at a House Judiciary Committee hearing condemned President Obama's nominations to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals as political court-packing that will cost U.S. taxpayers an unnecessary $1 million per judge per year."These three nominations, with the confirmation of another, is intended to pack the D.C. Circuit to capacity of 11 authorized judgeships," said Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., at the Monday hearing his party called "Are More Judges Always the Answer?"
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 11, 2020 12:00 AM