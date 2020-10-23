October 23, 2020
IT WAS JUST FRAUD:
Two important and widely held views have been discredited (Scott Sumner, 10/22/20, EconLib)
Real housing prices are now just 1% below their 2006 peak. So it's no longer clearly true that houses were greatly overvalued in 2006. Instead, other theories are equally plausible. Perhaps NIMBYism combined with permanently lower interest rates does justify permanently higher real house prices in the 21st century. Perhaps the 2006 immigration crackdown and the subsequent tightening lending standards and the steep drop in NGDP during 2008-09 caused the slump, and house prices are now returning to their appropriate level.
Financial Institutions fraudulently sold higher risk instruments as low risk, which was exposed when the Fed mistakenly raised interest rates. The Right's insistence that it was ever anything else is simply a function of their belief that minorities don't deserve homes.
