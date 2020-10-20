IT IS PRECISELY BECAUSE THE DOCUMENTS ARE SO DAMNING...:

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday essentially reiterated the Justice Department's assertion that President Donald Trump was lying when he told his followers that he had declassified "any and all" documents related to the federal government's investigation of the "Russia Hoax." In a declaration submitted in response to an order from a federal judge, Meadows said he spoke with Trump about the declassification tweets and confirmed that the president did not actually mean what he said.





"[O]n October 16, 2020, I conferred with the President concerning his intentions with respect to two statements he made on Twitter on October 6, 2020 relating to declassification," read the statement. "The President indicated to me that his statements on Twitter were not self-executing declassification orders and do not require the declassification or release of any particular documents, including the FD-302 reports of witness interviews prepared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection with the investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller III."