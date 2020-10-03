October 3, 2020
INDEED, HE'S THE GREATEST WAR HERO SINCE...:
A Fox News host has cast Trump as a war hero who got the coronavirus because he 'put himself on the line' (Sinéad Baker, 10/03/20, Business Insider)
Gutfeld said: "He didn't hide from the virus. The reason he didn't hide from the virus is he didn't want America to hide from the virus. If he was going to ask America to get back to work, right? To get back to work and experience a risk, he was going to do the same thing.
...Quintus Servilius Caepio.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 3, 2020 8:59 AM