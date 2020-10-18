October 18, 2020
IN CASE YOU THOUGHT BEN SASSE HAD GROWN A SPINE:
Trump's suburban collapse costs him in Nebraska: The president is on a trajectory to lose an electoral vote in the reddest of red states. (DAVID SIDERS, 10/18/2020, Politico)
Over the past half-century, Nebraska has only once delivered one of its electoral votes to a Democratic presidential nominee. Barring a turnaround, this year will mark the second time. [...]In the 2nd District, which includes largely Democratic Omaha and its largely Republican suburbs, the president is running 6 or 7 percentage points behind Joe Biden, according to public and private polling.It's a case study of his collapse in the suburbs, an example of how the president's alienation of a traditional Republican constituency is proving costly to his reelection campaign -- and how his increasingly desperate last-minute appeals to suburbanites are going unheeded.
