IF THEIR IDEAS WEREN'T SO REPULSIVE...:

On Wednesday, Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) asking whether Twitter and Facebook had committed "egregious campaign-finance violations benefitting the Biden campaign" after they both blocked users from sharing a New York Post story of dubious plausibility.





In any sane non-election world, the FEC's response would be three words long: "No. Seriously. No."





But we are in the feverish last three weeks of a presidential election, so Team Red Hat is suddenly trotting out the idea that federal regulators should punish private companies both for what they choose to publish--or, in this case, what they choose not to publish--on their platforms.





Hawley's decision was immediately cheered by Trump sycophants like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), who claimed Twitter is "engaged in domestic election interference." Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said that Twitter's and Facebook's decisions to ban the New York Post link were "much like Communist China," ironically using Twitter to call Twitter Communists.





Gaetz's tweet now has over 100,000 likes. Downright Stalinesque, right?