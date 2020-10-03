October 3, 2020
HOW COULD ENNABLING EVIL GO WRONG?:
"No One Knows Where This Is Going to Go": Pandemonium Inside the White House as Trump Contracts COVID-19 (GABRIEL SHERMAN, OCTOBER 2, 2020, Vanity Fair)
Hicks is said to be frustrated with Trump for taking such a cavalier approach to the virus. She was one of the few West Wing staffers to wear a mask in meetings, which her colleagues chided her for. "She was made fun of because she wore a mask," a friend said. Sources told me Hicks is also upset that news coverage has made it appear that she gave Trump the virus, when in fact no one knows where he got it. "It's so unfair she's sort of being blamed," the friend told me.
Hope Hicks, the White House counselor who lets 'Trump be Trump' (PAUL HANDLEY, 10/02/20, AFP)
Her skill, according to a number of accounts, is channelling Trump's own thinking into messaging and, for media consumption, letting "Trump be Trump."
