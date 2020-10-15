hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

A WOMAN WALKS PAST A MURAL DEPICTING LATE VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT HUGO CHÁVEZ IN CARACAS ON APRIL 17, 2020. CREDIT: FEDERICO PARRA / AFP) (PHOTO BY FEDERICO PARRA/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES.

In a major flip-flop, Venezuela's socialist President Nicolás Maduro is now preparing to privatize state-run businesses that were once nationalized by his predecessor and founder of the country's 'socialist revolution,' Hugo Chávez.





A new piece of legislation known as the "anti-blockade law" will help Maduro's government further consolidate power by allowing some foreign private investment into the country's beleaguered oil sector. The legislation also allows the creation of permits that sell parts of state businesses such as beer-brewers and food-producers to raise money for social programs.





"Those on the left are decrying the opening of the door to private investment and privatization as a violation of sovereignty and a betrayal of 'Chavismo,'" said Paul J. Angelo, a Latin American fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.