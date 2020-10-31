October 31, 2020
HILLARY'S NOT RUNNING:
More People Are Voting For Democrats Rather Than Against GOP Compared to 2016: Fox News Poll (DANIEL VILLARREAL, 10/31/20, Newsweek)
A new poll shows that 57 percent of voters who will cast a ballot for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will do so specifically in support of him rather than as a vote against Republican President Donald Trump. Comparatively, only 41 percent of voters who will cast a ballot for Biden say that they're doing so as a vote against Trump.The poll, conducted by Fox News, mentions that in 2016, 49 percent of voters who cast ballots for Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton said they did so specifically in support of her, and 47 percent said they did so as a vote against Trump.
...and Donald even managed to lose to her by three million votes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 31, 2020 12:00 AM