October 21, 2020
HE'S NOT AMERICAN:
Trump Paid China $188K in Taxes from 2013 to 2015: Report (AILA SLISCO ON 10/21/20, Newsweek)
Around the same time President Donald Trump was reportedly paying little to no U.S. income taxes, he allegedly paid the Chinese government more than $188,000 in taxes over two years.Trump paid China $188,561 between 2013 and 2015 through a Chinese bank account controlled by his company Trump International Hotels Management L.L.C., according to a report published Tuesday by The New York Times. The Chinese bank account is said to be one of only three foreign accounts the president maintains, with the other two being located in the U.K. and Ireland.
