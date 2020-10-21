October 21, 2020
HALF WAY THERE:
Machines to 'do half of all work tasks by 2025' (BBC, 10/21/20)
Half of all work tasks will be handled by machines by 2025 in a shift likely to worsen inequality, a World Economic Forum report has forecast.The think tank said a "robot revolution" would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many, leaving some communities at risk.Routine or manual jobs in administration and data processing were most at threat of automation, WEF said.
