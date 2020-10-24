GRAVEYARD SHIFT:





After "Mr. Bojangles," Walker left New York for the burgeoning "Outlaw Country" scene in Austin, Texas, that also inspired Willie Nelson, Townes Van Zandt, Waylon Jennings, and others. He remained in Austin for the rest of his life. His ¡Viva Terlingua! album recorded live with his Lost Gonzo Band is something of a Rosetta Stone of Outlaw Country, with tracks like "Sangria Wine" and a cover of Ray Wylie Hubbard's great shout-singalong song "Up Against The Wall, Red Neck Mother."





Walker also famously covered two tunes by Guy Clark, "L.A. Freeway" and "Desperados Waiting For The Train."





In a statement to Austin360, Ray Benson from the group Asleep at the Wheel said "other than Willie, Jerry Jeff is the most important musician to happen to Austin. He really brought that folksinger/songwriter form to its height in Texas. And for that, he'll be eternal."