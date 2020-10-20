October 20, 2020
GRABBED BY THE [DONALD]:
Trump 'abruptly' storms out of 60 Minutes interview and refuses to return: report (David Edwards, 10/20/20, Raw Story)
"Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today," Collins wrote on Twitter. "He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources."
When we were kids, our neighborhood game was Kick the Can. But, for whatever reason, we'd only use a Red Eye for the can and it belonged to one, rather temperamental, boy. Whenever he'd get mad about being "it," he'd take the Red Eye and storm home. Donald is that brat.
