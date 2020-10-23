EVEN PENNSYLVANIANS OPPOSE FRACKING:

[P]olling shows that a majority of American's agree with Biden's vision that the future of American energy should be renewable energy.





Energy polling from Gallup shows a growing number of Americans believe the US should put less emphasis on traditional fossil fuels like oil and coal. The same Gallup poll showed overwhelming enthusiasm for renewable energy sources like wind and solar.





The Gallup survey showed that the number of Americans who believe the US should put more emphasis on coal and oil has fallen in recent years. Just 22 percent of Americans said we need more emphasis on coal in March 2019, a dip from 31 percent who said we should put more emphasis on it in 2013.





On the other hand, 70 percent of Americans in 2019 said the country should put more emphasis on wind energy (a number largely unchanged from 2013), and 80 percent said we should put more emphasis on solar energy (a slight uptick from 76 percent in 2013). The results were more mixed on natural gas, with 46 percent of Americans saying the country should put more emphasis on that as a form of energy, a dip from the 65 percent who said so in 2013.





A 2020 Pew Research Center study showed similar numbers. When the poll asked American adults whether the nation's priority should be oil, gas, and coal or alternative energy sources like wind and solar for the nation's energy supply, the poll showed 79 percent preferred alternative energy compared to 20 percent who said fossil fuels.



