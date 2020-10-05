October 5, 2020
ENDING THE WAR ON SHiISM AND THE LOVE AFFAIR WITH SALAFISM:
Biden to end US support for Yemen war (MEMO, October 5, 2020)
Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has pledged to end his country's support for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen if he becomes president."Under Biden-Harris Administration, we will reassess our relationship with the [Saudi Arabia] Kingdom, end US support for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, and make sure America does not check its values at the door to sell arms or buy oil," Biden said in a statement on his campaign website.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 5, 2020 12:00 AM