EAT YOUR HEART OUT ISIS!:

A new report from Columbia University on COVID-19 deaths estimates that hundreds of thousands of Americans died because the United States' response to the pandemic was an "abject failure," particularly the actions of President Donald Trump. With an adequate response, the United States could have avoided tens of thousands of deaths and an incalculable amount of suffering, the researchers said.





Dr. Irwin Redlener, the lead author on the study and the founding director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, laid the blame at the feet of the White House in an interview with The Daily Beast: "We believe that this was a monumental, lethal screwup by an administration that didn't want to deal with reality."





In the report, titled "130,000-210,000 Avoidable COVID-19 Deaths--and Counting--in the U.S.", researchers at Columbia's NCDP studied "the staggering and disproportionate nature of COVID-19 fatalities in the United States."