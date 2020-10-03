EASIER THAN THINKING FOR YOURSELF:

Föllmer's understanding of culture is broad. Often he uses it to mean lifestyle. It was here that the Nazis offered much. Föllmer explores how consumerism boomed in the early years of the Third Reich (and even, for a time, during the war). For all that Nazism was a dictatorship, ordinary non-Jewish Germans felt they had choices they had not had before. As the economy improved, Germans travelled widely, a process supported by Nazi organisations such as Strength Through Joy, which offered a range of affordable holidays. Travel-writing journalism developed as a form. The Nazis made theatre and concerts available to wider audiences. For artists who had been struggling to make ends meet during the Weimar Republic, the corporate organisation of the arts under Goebbels brought with it the prospect of social insurance (if patchy) and of course employment - especially as the Jews and other artists considered 'undesirable' by the Nazis were squeezed out.





Again and again Föllmer shows how it was precisely the vagueness of much Nazi ideology, at least in the early years of Nazi rule, that appealed to many Germans, because it enabled them to see in Nazism what they wanted to see. Often it was enough that the Nazis seemed to be committed to ideas of national pride and regeneration - that this commitment involved excluding Jews was all too wilfully overlooked. Nazi ideas of völkisch unity meshed with an expanding participation in bourgeois traditions and modern trends (for instance, in design and clothing) in ways which made this exclusion easier to accept. Föllmer demonstrates how easy it was for German teachers, academics, artists and others to 'buy' into Nazism.