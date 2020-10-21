October 21, 2020
DONALD'S BEAUTIFUL ALAMO:
Polls show Biden and Trump deadlocked in Texas, Biden up by 8 in Pennsylvania (CAITLIN OPRYSKO, 10/21/2020, Politico)
Former Vice President Joe Biden is running neck and neck with President Donald Trump in deep red Texas, a new poll out Wednesday shows, one of the latest signs that the Republican stronghold could be in play on Election Day.The new Quinnipiac University survey found Biden and Trump deadlocked at 47 percent among likely voters, less than two weeks out from Election Day and ahead of the final presidential debate of the cycle.
