DONALD WHO?:

More than any other legislative or executive accomplishment, President Donald Trump's "Wall" along the U.S. southern border stands as a monument to Trumpism and its politics of racial grievance.





Now, only days before the election that could unseat Trump, some immigration rights advocates and legal experts have a message for the man who has promised to dismantle the president's legacy on immigration: Mr. Biden, tear down this wall.





"Trump's border wall is just another pretext for targeting immigrants and border communities," said Dror Ladin, staff attorney with the ACLU National Security Project. "The construction of this unlawful border wall has desecrated tribal lands, leveled wildlife preservations, and destroyed border communities. Every unlawful mile of wall should be taken down, and the government must work with border communities to undo the damage that wall construction has already inflicted."



