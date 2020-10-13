DONALD ON THE FRITZ:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump has surged to a record 17 points as the US election enters its final sprint, an Opinium Research and Guardian opinion poll shows.





Some 57% of likely voters intend to vote for Biden, while just 40% say they will vote for the incumbent president, the survey shows.





The 17-point gap is even bigger than than 57%-41% margin found by CNN earlier this month. It is just short of the lead in the popular vote that Ronald Reagan enjoyed in his second landslide victory in 1984.