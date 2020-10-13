October 13, 2020
DONALD ON THE FRITZ:
Biden leads Trump by 17 points as election race enters final stage (David Smith, 13 Oct 2020, The Guardian)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump has surged to a record 17 points as the US election enters its final sprint, an Opinium Research and Guardian opinion poll shows.Some 57% of likely voters intend to vote for Biden, while just 40% say they will vote for the incumbent president, the survey shows.The 17-point gap is even bigger than than 57%-41% margin found by CNN earlier this month. It is just short of the lead in the popular vote that Ronald Reagan enjoyed in his second landslide victory in 1984.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 13, 2020 7:07 PM