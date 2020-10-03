October 3, 2020
DIVIDE AND DOCTORATE:
Lies at the Heart of Identity Politics (Philip Carl Salzman, September 30, 2020, Doc Emet Productions)
Identity politics was born and nurtured in universities, in women's and feminist studies, in gay and queer studies, in black and ethnic studies, Islamic studies, and in whiteness studies. Whiteness studies is the only one to take as its mandate the vilification of its subject population; the others frame their subject populations as victims of white and male oppression. Under the now official and exclusive university policy of "diversity and inclusion," universities have jettisoned universalistic criteria such as achievement, merit, and potential, now regarded by "progressives" as "male supremacist talking points," in favor of sex, race, and sexuality bases for selection, preferences, and benefits.What "diversity and inclusion" means in practice is that females, African Americans, and Hispanics, and, in Canada, members of First Nations, are given preferences, funding, and special benefits, while better qualified males, Jews and other whites, and Asian Americans and Asian Canadians are excluded to make places for the preferred. This is the most prominent form of systemic racism that exists in North America today. Furthermore, what "diversity" never means is diversity of thought and opinion, for deviations from the far-left narratives are punished, those taking a critical view of identity politics are "cancelled," marginalized and fired. Universities have entirely abandoned academic values in favor of so-called "social justice" identity politics.Identity politics celebrates the idea that people should be judged, not as individuals, but on the basis of their sex and race, but also by their claimed identity, whether sexual, ethnic, or religious. What a marvelous formula for dividing people, and setting them at odds and in conflict with one another. This is a strategy by its advocates to gain power for their subgroup at the expense of others. Where groups are small, "intersectional" alliances are called for to strengthen their challenge to their target. Is the feminist strategy any more than anti-male sexism? Is the race activist strategy any more than anti-white racism? Treating people according to their census category rather than as individuals is deeply illiberal, a violation of equality before the law, and thus a violation of their human rights. Dividing the population according to their census categories rather than viewing others as fellow citizens is deeply antisocial and anti-American.
