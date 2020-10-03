DIVIDE AND DOCTORATE:

Identity politics was born and nurtured in universities, in women's and feminist studies, in gay and queer studies, in black and ethnic studies, Islamic studies, and in whiteness studies. Whiteness studies is the only one to take as its mandate the vilification of its subject population; the others frame their subject populations as victims of white and male oppression. Under the now official and exclusive university policy of "diversity and inclusion," universities have jettisoned universalistic criteria such as achievement, merit, and potential, now regarded by "progressives" as "male supremacist talking points," in favor of sex, race, and sexuality bases for selection, preferences, and benefits.





What "diversity and inclusion" means in practice is that females, African Americans, and Hispanics, and, in Canada, members of First Nations, are given preferences, funding, and special benefits, while better qualified males, Jews and other whites, and Asian Americans and Asian Canadians are excluded to make places for the preferred. This is the most prominent form of systemic racism that exists in North America today. Furthermore, what "diversity" never means is diversity of thought and opinion, for deviations from the far-left narratives are punished, those taking a critical view of identity politics are "cancelled," marginalized and fired. Universities have entirely abandoned academic values in favor of so-called "social justice" identity politics.



