DEATH SQUADS ARE THE TRUMP BRAND:

Trump, speaking at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday afternoon, described the death of Michael Reinoehl, an antifa activist who had been suspected of shooting a Trump supporter in Portland in late August and was confronted by US Marshalls a few weeks later. What exactly happened in that confrontation is still unclear, but there are significant reasons to be skeptical of the official government narrative; the New York Times reported last month that "[i]n interviews with 22 people who were near the scene, all but one said they did not hear officers identify themselves or give any commands before opening fire" and killing Reinoehl.





"I said, 'What happened?' 'Well we haven't arrested him,'" Trump said, recalling his conversations with local authorities.





"Two days, three days went by, we sent in the US Marshalls, took 15 minutes it was over. Fifteen minutes it was over, we got him," Trump continued. "They knew who he was, they didn't want to arrest him, and 15 minutes that ended."