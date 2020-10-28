DEAD MEN DON'T WEAR MAGA HATS:

Trump threw that out and realigned the GOP base away from suburbs and wealth, and toward working-class whites in small towns.





New Gallup polling finds Trump remains above 50% with rural residents, white men and white adults without college degrees.





But he has dropped nine points just this year with suburbanites -- falling with both men and women -- to 35%, after winning them in 2016.





Republicans have hemorrhaged support among suburban women during the Trump years. Now, the GOP even struggles in exurbs.





Trump's plaintive pleas to these vital voters have become a 2020 punchline. "Suburban women, you're going to love me. You better love me," Trump said last night in West Salem, Wis.





Another GOP drain: Voters are no longer following the traditional pattern of getting more conservative as they age.



