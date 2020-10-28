October 28, 2020
DEAD MEN DON'T WEAR MAGA HATS:
The GOP's monstrous math problem (Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei, 10/28/20, Axios)
Trump threw that out and realigned the GOP base away from suburbs and wealth, and toward working-class whites in small towns.New Gallup polling finds Trump remains above 50% with rural residents, white men and white adults without college degrees.But he has dropped nine points just this year with suburbanites -- falling with both men and women -- to 35%, after winning them in 2016.Republicans have hemorrhaged support among suburban women during the Trump years. Now, the GOP even struggles in exurbs.Trump's plaintive pleas to these vital voters have become a 2020 punchline. "Suburban women, you're going to love me. You better love me," Trump said last night in West Salem, Wis.Another GOP drain: Voters are no longer following the traditional pattern of getting more conservative as they age.In what Axios demographic expert Stef Kight calls the "liberal youth revolution," millennials and Gen Z are sticking with the Democratic Party as they move through adulthood.
Hate is a thin reed to build on in America.
