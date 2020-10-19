October 19, 2020
DARN THAT PARTISAN MEDIA:
Giuliani gave Hunter Biden story to New York Post because 'nobody else would take it' at face value (Peter Weber, 10/19/20, The Week)
The first article "was written mostly by a staff reporter who refused to put his name on it," the Times reported Sunday night, citing two Post employees. "Bruce Golding, a reporter at the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid since 2007, did not allow his byline to be used because he had concerns over the article's credibility." The article was instead attributed to a deputy politics editor who "had little to do with the reporting or writing of" it and "learned that her byline was on the story only after it was published," and a recent hire from Fox News and Sean Hannity's show, the Times reports.Giuliani told the Times he brought his documents to the Post because "either nobody else would take it, or if they took it, they would spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out."
