DARN THAT PARTISAN MEDIA:

The first article "was written mostly by a staff reporter who refused to put his name on it," the Times reported Sunday night, citing two Post employees. "Bruce Golding, a reporter at the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid since 2007, did not allow his byline to be used because he had concerns over the article's credibility." The article was instead attributed to a deputy politics editor who "had little to do with the reporting or writing of" it and "learned that her byline was on the story only after it was published," and a recent hire from Fox News and Sean Hannity's show, the Times reports.



