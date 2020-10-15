CRUSADER STATE:

We are constantly told that America is too divided, too hopelessly stricken by tribalism to come together anymore. Well, I'm here to proclaim that this received "wisdom" is just plain wrong. If you were to run a cable wire through the heart of America right now, you would see an image of an exceedingly diverse coalition of people who challenge that assumption at its core. You'd see suburban woman from a once-Republican stronghold in Maricopa County, Arizona, standing alongside a retired grandfather in Florida, a college student in Brooklyn, a Latina mom in Raleigh, a Black computer programmer in Houston, and yes, standing alongside even a former Trump voter in Wisconsin who has now changed his mind. This coalition is exactly why an incumbent president is on the precipice of a catastrophic defeat.





Because this is more than a campaign. This is a crusade for America.





Long after Trump has gone, this unity forged in his opposition should be remembered.





My participation on this site, which is operated by many of my former Republican rivals, is evidence of this unity in and of itself.





This article, posted right here, is evidence that this is a moment that carries extraordinary consequences much more profound than victory or defeat for a candidate.





Like the majority of people that read this news site, I am white and affluent and--you know what else?--I love my country. Collectively, what I know to be true among so many like us, is that we understand we have existed on an advantaged and privileged perch in our slice of America.





But if you're like me, you have been haunted by the fact that because of this privilege, many of us have never, in the late John Lewis's words, made enough "good trouble," or fought hard enough in the good fight.





Now, maybe that's because, quite frankly, many of our own backs have never really been against the wall. What this moment has done for all of us--for all those who have sat on the sidelines of history or never were presented with something that held as much gravitas--is that it has given us, for one fleeting moment--the moment we're living right now--a sense of common purpose. Common purpose of which we will be able to recall forever: that when our country and our Republic were on the brink of collapse, when our fellow Americans needed us, we took a blow torch to our past differences, our former conflicts and our old rivalries, and we fought together.





In less than two weeks, I will be 76 years old. I was a boy raised near some of the poorest banks of the Mississippi River and I've now had the overwhelming honor to help elect senators, governors, and my dear friend Bill Clinton as president of the United States. I've seen my face flash across the silver screen too many times and have flown around the world twice over practicing the profession I love.





All of this was wildly unimaginable to that little boy skipping rocks in Louisiana 70 years ago. But as I sit here, wonderstruck in retrograde, I can say with certainty that in all my years, joining in this crusade to take America back from the brink of destruction is the greatest thing I have ever been a part of in my life.





This crusade is something noble.