October 1, 2020
CONFIRM HER TODAY AND SUPPRESS DONALD'S TURNOUT:
Democrats Say Republicans Rushing Barrett Supreme Court Nomination (VOA News, October 01, 2020)
Democrats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said Republicans are rushing the Supreme Court confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and reiterated calls for postponing the review of her nomination until after the presidential inauguration in January.
Donald has played this wrong; all most Republicans wanted was not-Hillary and judges. Once we have the third Court seat he's of no use anymore.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 1, 2020 7:25 AM
