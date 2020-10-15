CAN'T BE BOTH:

A new bipartisan Christian super PAC is taking on President Donald Trump with a new ad that accuses him of hypocrisy when it comes to matters of faith.





"Mr. President, the days of using our faith for your benefit are over," the ad from Not Our Faith warns. "We know you need the support of Christians like us to win this election. But you can't have it."





The spot also accuses Trump of "using Christianity for his own purposes," and shows footage of his Bible-toting photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, across from the White House, after having peaceful protesters teargassed to clear the area for him.