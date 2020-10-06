BUT THATY'S MONEY THAT COULD BE SPENT PROPPING UP DONALD'S GOLD COURSES...:

Modeled after the focused deterrence program used in such major cities as Philadelphia, Boston, and Indianapolis, CPSN will target the small percentage of Chester's population that commits the majority of its violent crime. Through regular call-in meetings, prosecutors from Stollsteimer's office will meet with young people in the city deemed to be at risk of being affected by gun violence and tell them the penalties for carrying guns will be steep -- and shared..





If one member of a neighborhood crew is carrying a gun, for instance, police will be vigilant toward the people they're known to associate with, assuming that they, too, are armed. The week after a shooting, the county sheriff's office might prioritize serving warrants, even low-level ones, in the city, or stiffen probation reporting requirements for associates of the alleged shooter.





But the program will also extend another option. If a teen surrounded by criminal activity wants help getting stable housing or food for his family, that can be arranged through the county's Department of Human Services at the call-in meetings. The department can also open the door to longer-term aid, like GED classes, trauma therapy, or jobs.





Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, seen here in June, said the Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods will seek out the most "at-risk" individuals in Chester, and offer them services from the county's DHS.

"We hope that that young person, because we're doing such great work clearing cases, might stop and think: 'Well, wait a minute, I'm going to get arrested. I'm actually going to go to jail. Maybe I should stop,'" Stollsteimer said. "And if we can stop them because we're giving them a better alternative, or we can stop them because we're going to arrest his ass. It doesn't matter to me.





"But at the end of the day," he said, "we got to get them to stop shooting each other."