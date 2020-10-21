October 21, 2020
BUT HIS EMAILS...:
Watchdog Report Says Mike Pompeo 'Regularly' Used Personal Email While Director of CIA (MEGHAN ROOS, 10/21/20, Newsweek)
According to the report, Pompeo "appears to have regularly received official schedules at his personal email account" while at the CIA."This extensive use of personal email for agency business raises questions about what other activities Pompeo conducted over personal email, including at the State Department--and about whether efforts need to be undertaken to preserve government records in personal accounts," the report said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2020 6:47 PM