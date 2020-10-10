BECAUSE GOD IS SO DISTANT AND DONALD IS RIGHT THERE FOR THEM:

In 1993, during the Branch Davidian standoff at the Mount Carmel compound outside Waco, Texas, in between doing live-shots for Fox News and Sky News, I met a curiosity-seeker.





He stood among the members of the press, general public, and even t-shirt vendors--I still have a hat that says "Waco: We Ain't Coming Out"--who arrived daily to try and get a closer look at the madness inside the compound.





"What makes someone want to join a cult like this?" the man asked me.





That question has stuck with me--years after the ATF raid and two-month FBI siege that culminated in gunfire and flames and scores of dead.





The study of Koresh's death cult was intense. The Waco Tribune-Herald ran a series of investigative reports on the Branch Davidians and David Koresh called "The Sinful Messiah," exposing allegations of Koresh abusing children and committing statutory rape, as well as fathering several children from a variety of women and girls, some as young as 13, among the Branch Davidians who lived with him.





"I don't think he was a madman," Bob Ricks, the FBI's main media spokesman throughout the standoff, said of Koresh 25 years later. "I think probably the best description of him is a master manipulator."





H.L. Mencken, unflinchingly clear-eyed, said that every great religion was susceptible to cults. Mystics, he wrote, drive many cults and the "essence of mysticism is that it breaks down all barriers between the devotee and his god, and thereby makes the act of worship a direct and personal matter."





David Koresh did that.





Jim Jones did that.





So does Donald Trump.