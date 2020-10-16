BEAUTIFUL DAYS IN THE AMERICAN NEIGHBORHOOD:

Biden does not do this kind of in-the-weeds policy discussion with the command of detail that we associate with Hillary Clinton, or the mastery of explanation that made her husband famous. And he certainly doesn't reach the soaring oratorical heights of Barack Obama, who managed to elevate the most banal conversations. Listening to Biden talk about public policy is like listening to, well, a veteran mainstream Senate Democrat. It's pretty boring.





And after four exhausting years of Donald Trump, it's an incredible relief.