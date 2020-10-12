October 12, 2020
BE NOT AFRAID:
Investors are warming to a 'blue wave' that could keep driving a stimulus-hungry market higher (Patti Domm, 10/12/20, CNBC)
"The market is pricing in a Democratic wave. It's not scared," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The market is accepting this in lieu of a contested election...The market, I think is beginning to understand a blue wave doesn't necessarily mean an ultra progressive agenda."
