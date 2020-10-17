BACK TO RACISM (profanity alert):

The story smelled from the start and unraveled quickly. It began with a false premise, presenting then-Vice President Biden's effort to oust a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor as personal, when he actually acted on behalf of the Obama administration with support from Congressional Republicans and the European Union. The article's source was Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was not-coincidentally part of the scheme to extort the president of Ukraine into manufacturing an investigation of the Bidens, which got Trump impeached. The Post also gave Trump's 2016 campaign chair Steve Bannon, who was recently indicted for fraud, a hat tip for alerting them to the emails' existence.





Rudy's story of how he got these emails is laughable, and he's already changed it once. The Wall Street Journal's Kevin Poulson pointed out that, according to metadata, the PDF files Rudy gave The Post were created over a year ago. It's not clear if the emails were stolen or fabricated -- maybe some of both -- but even if they're real, they show nothing more than a Ukrainian businessman thanking Hunter for introducing him to Joe. The New York Times and Washington Post both reported that U.S. intelligence warned the White House last year that Russian intelligence was trying to use Giuliani as a conduit for influence operations, and had met with him in December 2019 when Rudy traveled to Ukraine looking for information that could tie the Bidens to corruption. [...]





Releasing these Hunter Biden emails, in this way, at this time, looks like an attempt to replicate last election's October surprises. On October 7, 2016, news of the Access Hollywood tape with Trump saying "grab them by the pussy" became public, and within a half hour, WikiLeaks began posting hacked emails from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta. On October 28, FBI Director James Comey informed Congress of more Hillary Clinton emails to review.





Those email stories dominated the news, but the Hunter Biden emails haven't. Hunter isn't the candidate. Biden isn't Hillary. And 2020 isn't 2016.



