AS PREPARED AS YOU'D EXPECT TRUMPBOTS TO BE (profanity alert):

Whitmer, a Democrat, became a major target of pervasive anti-lockdown sentiment on the political right earlier this year when states imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. According to the affidavit, at a June in-person meeting, members of the group "talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor." Thirteen people have been charged in relation to the kidnapping plot.





The group grew its numbers after contacting a Michigan-based militia known as the Wolverine Watchmen that shared overlapping interests. While it was not named at the time, Facebook removed the Wolverine Watchmen group from its platform in June when it purged a number of groups connected to the anti-government boogaloo movement. Wolverine Watchmen recruited on Facebook for seven months, from November of last year until June. [...]





Adam Fox, one of the group's alleged organizers, live-streamed to a private Facebook group earlier this year, complaining that Michigan's restrictions were keeping gyms closed. In the video, Fox referred to Governor Whitmer as "this tyrant bitch," and stated, "I don't know, boys, we gotta do something."





In April, Trump cheered on protests against those measures in Virginia, Minnesota and Michigan, three states with Democratic governors. Many of these early events were organized on Facebook, but anti-Whitmer sentiment quickly became ubiquitous on the right across social networks and traditional media.





By July, the group considered attacking a Michigan State Police location but landed on abducting Whitmer from her private vacation home or governor's summer residence. The same day that decision was made, Fox wrote on a private Facebook page "We about to be busy ladies and gentlemen . . . This is where the Patriot shows up. Sacrifices his time, money, blood sweat and tears . . . it starts now so get [******] prepared!!"





The group alternated between planning to kidnap Whitmer for a private "trial" and killing her on sight. Over the course of the coming months, they conducted surveillance of Whitmer's vacation home, collected supplies and planned detailed logistics for the kidnapping plot, including the idea of blowing up a nearby bridge to divert police attention. The group discussed those detailed plans in an encrypted chat.



