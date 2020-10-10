ANOTHER STATE WHERE DOWN-TICKET CAN'T SAVE DONALD:

PPP's newest Georgia poll finds that both of the state's Senate seats appear headed for runoffs. In the regular Senate election Jon Ossoff is getting 44% to 43% for David Perdue, with Libertarian Shane Hazel's 4% well exceeding the difference between the two of them.





In the special Senate election, Raphael Warnock continues to grow his support and now has a 17 point lead over the rest of the field at 41% to 24% for Kelly Loeffler and 22% for Doug Collins. The other Democratic candidates are non entities at this point- Matt Lieberman comes in at 3% and Ed Tarver gets less than 1%.





Warnock is proving to be easily the most popular of the major candidates in the field. He has a +17 net favorability rating at 43/26. By contrast Kelly Loeffler has a -11 net approval rating at 31/42 and Doug Collins has a -4 net favorability rating at 32/36.