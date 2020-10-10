October 10, 2020
ANOTHER STATE WHERE DOWN-TICKET CAN'T SAVE DONALD:
Georgia Senate Races Look Runoff Bound (PPP, October 10, 2020)
PPP's newest Georgia poll finds that both of the state's Senate seats appear headed for runoffs. In the regular Senate election Jon Ossoff is getting 44% to 43% for David Perdue, with Libertarian Shane Hazel's 4% well exceeding the difference between the two of them.In the special Senate election, Raphael Warnock continues to grow his support and now has a 17 point lead over the rest of the field at 41% to 24% for Kelly Loeffler and 22% for Doug Collins. The other Democratic candidates are non entities at this point- Matt Lieberman comes in at 3% and Ed Tarver gets less than 1%.Warnock is proving to be easily the most popular of the major candidates in the field. He has a +17 net favorability rating at 43/26. By contrast Kelly Loeffler has a -11 net approval rating at 31/42 and Doug Collins has a -4 net favorability rating at 32/36.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 10, 2020 10:34 AM