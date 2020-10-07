October 7, 2020
AND THINGS HAVEN'T EVEN GOTTEN UGLY FOR LINDSEY YET:
Lindsey Graham's 17-Year Run as SC Senator Now a Toss Up With Democrat Jaime Harrison (MATTHEW IMPELLI, 10/7/20, Newsweek)
The South Carolina Senate election is now a toss-up between 17-year Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison, according to the Cook Political Report.The Cook Political Report rates election races in each state and analyzes the vulnerability of Senate races. According to the report, the South Carolina Senate election is now a toss-up, meaning that either party has a good chance of winning the election.
