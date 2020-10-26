AND CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS OUTPOLLED DONALD IN '16:





In the most competitive 94 districts, Democrats have booked over $177 million in ads since Sept. 1, while their GOP opponents have booked $93 million, according to a POLITICO analysis of advertising data. Republican outside groups have partly made up the difference, but the party is still bracing for a string of defeats next month.





"At this point, it's pretty clear there's going to be losses. The question is just how many, and if Republicans can keep it in the mid-to-high single digits," said Ken Spain, a GOP strategist and former communications director for House Republicans' campaign arm. "The money and the momentum is so significantly one-sided."





Even after picking up 40 seats last cycle, House Democrats are positioned to add more, thanks to Donald Trump's unpopularity in the suburbs.