...AND CHEAPER...:

According to the report, and assuming that an EV battery's lifespan is between five to eight years and retains 80% of its usable energy capacity, Greenpeace East Asia calculates that the total weight of retired batteries in the world between 2021 and 2030 will measure out to around 12.85 million tonnes - comparable to the weight of 1,285 Eiffel Towers.





During the same period, in an effort to meet increasing battery demand, the report estimates that 10.35 million tonnes of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese will be mined. This will lead to global battery production lithium use 29.7-times higher than it was in 2018. Further, between 2021 and 2030, battery production will spend 30% of the world's proven cobalt reserves.





On the flip side, repurposing decommissioned EV batteries could have significant benefits, especially given the sheer number of batteries which are soon to be decommissioned.





With so many retired EV batteries, it is little surprise, then, that the report also concludes that repurposed EV batteries could cover all global demand for energy storage in 2030, calculated to be around 368GWh of capacity.





The economic case is similarly strong, with the report concluding that the total value of repurposed EV batteries from global passenger cars could reach as much as $US15 billion in 2030.



